Oi CEO resignation does not raise Brazil intervention risk -gov't source
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
2017年11月24日

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The resignation of the chief executive of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA caught the government by surprise, but it does not make government intervention more likely, a government source said.

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that talks to bring the debt-laden carrier out of bankruptcy protection will continue under new management.

Earlier on Friday, a key shareholder in Oi told Reuters it had been notified that CEO Marco Schroeder had resigned. The Brazilian government holds billions of dollars in Oi debt through state banks and regulatory fines. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

