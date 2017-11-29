FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mobile eyes investment in Brazilian carrier Oi -regulator
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 下午3点03分 / 2 天前

China Mobile eyes investment in Brazilian carrier Oi -regulator

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd has expressed interest in investing in Brazilian phone operator Oi SA, the head of the country’s telecommunications regulator Anatel told journalists at an event on Wednesday.

China Mobile is the second Chinese company to show interest in the debt-laden Brazilian carrier this month, after representatives of state-owned China Telecom Corp Ltd and U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP met with Brazil’s solicitor general to discuss a possible takeover.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below