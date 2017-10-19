FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上11点12分 / 2 天内

REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add missing word in first paragraph)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Oi’s revised restructuring plan proposed by management last week has been publicly rejected by the steering committees of key bondholder groups and most export credit agencies. Banco do Brasil, which is owed 4.4 billion reais ($1.4 billion) in Oi’s bankruptcy, declined to comment.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below