Brazil telecoms regulator Anatel still against Oi restructuring plan
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 5:42 PM / a day ago

Brazil telecoms regulator Anatel still against Oi restructuring plan

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel still plans to vote against a plan put forth by carrier Oi SA to exit bankruptcy protection, the body’s president, Juarez Quadros, said on Friday.

Creditors are set to meet in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to vote on a company plan to restructure some 65 billion reais ($19.6 billion) in debt.

A negative vote by Anatel, which holds 14 billion reais in the carrier’s debt through regulatory fines, could complicate the process, but the plan would still have a path to approval given its broad support among other major creditors. ($1 = 3.32 reais) (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

