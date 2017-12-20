FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator questions Oi restructuring plan, will not block it
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 6 days ago

Brazil regulator questions Oi restructuring plan, will not block it

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will challenge the debt restructuring plan approved by creditors of carrier Oi SA in court but will not use its regulatory power to block new ownership, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.

Anatel President Juarez Quadros said Anatel’s board questioned the legality of parceling 14 billion reais ($4.2 billion) of fines owed to the regulator over two decades. The plan, approved early on Wednesday morning after a marathon creditor meeting, could hand as much as 75 percent of the company to bondholders in a debt-for-equity swap.

$1 = 3.30 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Susan Thomas

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below