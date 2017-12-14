FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi shareholder tries to delay creditor vote on new restructuring plan
December 14, 2017

Oi shareholder tries to delay creditor vote on new restructuring plan

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A key shareholder in Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA on Thursday asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a Dec. 19 creditor assembly, citing concerns about a new restructuring plan that could hand control of the company to bondholders.

Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for Nelson Tanure, said in a statement that the new plan, presented late on Tuesday, did not get proper approvals or include important documentation related to a proposed capital increase. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

