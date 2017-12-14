FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oi's board may call shareholder meeting to debate new restructuring plan -sources
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Oi's board may call shareholder meeting to debate new restructuring plan -sources

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA will meet on Friday, and may call a shareholder meeting to debate a restructuring deal struck by its executives and key creditors, two sources familiar with the board’s thinking said on Thursday.

The meeting underscores discontent among shareholders with a new plan to pull the company out of bankruptcy protection while possibly handing control of the company to bondholders.

Also on Thursday, Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for tycoon Nelson Tanure, asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a creditor assembly scheduled for Tuesday, saying the new plan did not get proper approvals or include necessary documentation for a proposed capital increase. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below