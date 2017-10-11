FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi delivers restructuring proposal to court
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年10月11日

Brazil's Oi delivers restructuring proposal to court

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA on Wednesday submitted a plan to cut its 65.4 billion-real ($21 billion) debt burden to a commercial court.

The plan was approved by the company’s board, and creditors of the largest-ever bankruptcy proceeding in Latin America will vote on it on Oct. 23.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the plan includes a proposal to inject 9 billion reais into the carrier, part of it through a debt-for-equity swap.

The reorganization began a year and a half ago and has been marked by disputes between shareholders led by Pharol SGPS SA and Societé Mondiale FIA, and bondholders represented by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders and the International Bondholder Committee. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

