Oi bondholders request delay of Monday creditors meeting
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 下午12点38分 / 4 天前

Oi bondholders request delay of Monday creditors meeting

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Several groups of bondholders in debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA have requested the delay of a creditors assembly scheduled for Monday, representatives for the International Bondholders Committee said on Friday.

The International Bondholders Committee, the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders, Banco do Brasil, state development bank BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, which all have claims being settled in Oi’s record in-court restructuring, have requested the delay, according to the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gram Slattery)

