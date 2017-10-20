Oi bondholders request delay of Monday creditors meeting

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Several groups of bondholders in debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA have requested the delay of a creditors assembly scheduled for Monday, representatives for the International Bondholders Committee said on Friday.

The International Bondholders Committee, the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders, Banco do Brasil, state development bank BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, which all have claims being settled in Oi’s record in-court restructuring, have requested the delay, according to the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gram Slattery)