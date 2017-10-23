FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge
2017年10月23日 / 晚上10点54分 / 1 天前

Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA’s bankruptcy protection case has agreed again to postpone the creditors assembly that was originally scheduled for Monday until Friday Nov. 10, the company said in a securities filing.

The judge had already postponed the meeting until Nov. 6.

The debt-laden company sustained a new setback on Monday when Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel rejected its request to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney

