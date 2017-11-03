FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom may spend up to $6 bln to control Brazil's Oi -source
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 晚上7点03分 / 更新于 13 小时前

China Telecom may spend up to $6 bln to control Brazil's Oi -source

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp may invest up to 20 billion reais($6 billion) to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A potential deal would only happen after the debt-laden company, which filed for Latin America’s largest bankruptcy proceeding 17 months ago, resolves its disputes with creditors, the source added.

The person asked for anonymity because is not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly.

The future of the company hinges on a creditors assembly on Nov. 10, which will decide on a restructuring plan for 65 billion reais ($20 billion) in debts.

Oi did not immediately comment and China Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

$1 = 3.2985 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Sao Paulo; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below