FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil has no plan to intervene in Oi telecom group -govt lawyer
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点43分 / 更新于 16 小时内

Brazil has no plan to intervene in Oi telecom group -govt lawyer

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is working to avoid having to intervene in bankrupt telecom group Oi SA, the top government lawyer said on Thursday.

Brazil’s attorney general, Grace Mendonça, said intervention of the telephone carrier was the last thing on the government’s mind. She said a list of proposals for saving the company is being drawn up by a government task force.

Brazilian telcoms regulator Anatel said it has received a message from Oi shareholders saying they would not remove current managers. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below