Brazil bankruptcy judge puts back Oi creditor meeting to Dec 19
2017年11月29日

Brazil bankruptcy judge puts back Oi creditor meeting to Dec 19

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The judge handling the bankruptcy restructuring of Brazilian telecoms Grupo Oi SA decided on Wednesday to postpone a meeting of creditors until Dec. 19 because stakeholders could not agree on key issues.

Judge Fernando Viana said in his decision released by his court that the company’s debt restructuring plan, the largest bankruptcy case in Latin American history, must be submitted by Dec. 12 so that the creditors can vote on it a week later. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Sandra Maler)

