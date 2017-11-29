Brazil bankruptcy judge puts back Oi creditor meeting to Dec 19

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The judge handling the bankruptcy restructuring of Brazilian telecoms Grupo Oi SA decided on Wednesday to postpone a meeting of creditors until Dec. 19 because stakeholders could not agree on key issues.

Judge Fernando Viana said in his decision released by his court that the company’s debt restructuring plan, the largest bankruptcy case in Latin American history, must be submitted by Dec. 12 so that the creditors can vote on it a week later. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Sandra Maler)