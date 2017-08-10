FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午2点25分 / 3 天前

Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line phone carrier, could boost annual capital spending by about 40 percent if it goes ahead with a capital increase of 8 billion reais, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.

Schroeder told analysts on an earnings call that talks with creditors regarding a potential capital increase were ongoing, but they had not yet reached an agreement.

He said capital spending could rise to 7 billion reais ($2.2 billion) from 5 billion reais currently if the proposed capital increase happens.

Late on Wednesday, Oi posted a larger-than-expected loss as it closed currency-hedging positions.

$1 = 3.157 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below