UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi to boost capacity of giant Upper Zakum, Bab oil fields
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 上午9点35分 / 1 天前

2 分钟阅读

(Adds expansion of capacity at second Abu Dhabi field)

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that it would increase the capacity of its giant Upper Zakum offshore oil field, one of the world’s largest, to 1 million barrels per day by 2024.

An agreement for the project was signed between the government’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Exxon Mobil of the United States and Japan’s Inpex Corp, ADNOC said.

The Upper Zakum field is the second largest offshore oil field and fourth largest oil field in the world, the statement said. Previously, Abu Dhabi was pursuing a plan to boost its production capacity to 750,000 bpd by 2017-18.

ADNOC also said it would upgrade operations at its onshore Bab field, increasing production capacity to 450,000 bpd by 2020 from 420,000 bpd.

An engineering, procurement and construction contract for this project has been awarded to China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp, an affiliate of China National Petroleum. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

