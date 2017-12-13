FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2
December 13, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 2 days ago

Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gas exports from Total E&P’s Elgin-Franklin gas platform in Britain’s North Sea have been halted until Jan. 2 due to the shutdown of the Forties oil pipeline, Total said in a market notice on Wednesday.

It said the unplanned outage at the site, which has a capacity of 10 million cubic metres/day of gas, started on Dec. 12.

Forties pipeline operator INEOS said on Tuesday it expected the Forties outage to last at least two weeks following the discovery of a crack.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

