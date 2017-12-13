Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gas exports from Total E&P’s Elgin-Franklin gas platform in Britain’s North Sea have been halted until Jan. 2 due to the shutdown of the Forties oil pipeline, Total said in a market notice on Wednesday.

It said the unplanned outage at the site, which has a capacity of 10 million cubic metres/day of gas, started on Dec. 12.

Forties pipeline operator INEOS said on Tuesday it expected the Forties outage to last at least two weeks following the discovery of a crack.