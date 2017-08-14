FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
Novum completes first sale of imported diesel to Mexican retailer
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
2017年8月14日 / 下午5点44分 / 17 小时前

Novum completes first sale of imported diesel to Mexican retailer

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based trading firm Novum Energy has completed its first sale of imported ultra-low sulfur diesel to a fuel retailer based in Mexico, the company said on Monday.

Mexican state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, is in charge of almost all fuel imports into the Latin American country. An energy reform now allows traders, distributors and retailers to complete their own purchases from producing countries such as the United States.

The buyer of the diesel was Mexico-based fuel retailer Grupo Energeticos, a unit of PetroFE Gasolineras based in Tamaulipas, Novum Energy said in a statement.

PetroFe Gasolineras owns a network of 38 gas stations in Mexico that are not Pemex branded. Analysts expect some U.S. refiners and retailers including Valero Energy and Tesoro Corp to negotiate with these kind of stations to expand rapidly in Mexico's fuel market.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Richard Chang

