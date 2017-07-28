FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Ekofisk crude exports to be 240,000 bpd in Sept - source
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点19分 / 7 天前

North Sea Ekofisk crude exports to be 240,000 bpd in Sept - source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Exports of North Sea crude stream Ekofisk will be 240,000 barrels per day in September, down slightly from 252,000 bpd in August, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

The programme will have 12 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each compared with 13 cargoes in August.

Ekofisk is one of the four North Sea grades, along with Forties, Brent and Oseberg, that make up the key dated Brent benchmark for global oil trading. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)

