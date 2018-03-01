FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
March 1, 2018 / 4:16 PM / in 21 hours

MOVES-Azerbaijan's Socar hires new head of light-end oil trading

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Socar Trading, the Geneva-based subsidiary of Azeri state energy company Socar, has hired Kevin Hazell to lead its light-end oil trading desk, a source familiar with the matter said

* Hazell began his new job in London last week, the source said

* Hazell was previously CEO of Reliance Global Energy Services, a subsidiary of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, according to his LinkedIn profile

* Prior to that he worked with Gazprom and BP

* Socar Trading did not immediately reply to a request for comment (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below