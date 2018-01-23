Rescue team searches for five missing workers in Oklahoma rig fire

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for five people missing after an explosion and fire early on Monday at an oil and gas drilling site in eastern Oklahoma, local officials said.

Relatives of the five missing people had been contacted, officials said.

Fires at the well site, operated by Red Mountain Energy, had been extinguished. No Red Mountain Energy employees were on site at the time of the incident.

“We’re focused on difficult days ahead of us,” Red Mountain Energy Chief Executive Tony Say said at a press conference, adding that the cause of the explosion had not been determined.

Patterson-UTI, owner of the rig, is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to determine the cause of the incident, Chief Executive Andy Hendricks said, adding that it was too early to speculate. (Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Susan Thomas)