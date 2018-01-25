FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 9:19 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

U.S. Chemical Safety Board to investigate fatal Oklahoma explosion

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) on Thursday said it plans a full investigation into an explosion at an oil and gas drilling site that killed five workers earlier this week near Quinton, Oklahoma.

The CSB investigates major industrial accidents and makes recommendations to prevent future incidents.

The accident occurred on Monday when workers were drilling a gas well that exploded and caught fire. The well was being drilled by Patterson-UTI Energy for Red Mountain Energy. (Reporting by Bryan Sims, editing by G Crosse)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
