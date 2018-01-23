FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 23, 2018 / 9:56 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Five bodies recovered in Oklahoma oil well explosion -sheriff

2 分钟阅读

(Adds context)

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The bodies of five people killed in an Oklahoma oil well explosion were recovered on Tuesday afternoon in a building adjacent to the drilling site outside of Quinton, Oklahoma, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said at a briefing.

The bodies were transferred to the medical examiner in Oklahoma City, he said. The five had been missing and presumed dead since a fiery explosion ripped through the site a day earlier.

The accident on Monday occurred at a Red Mountain Energy well that was being drilled by contractor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Red Mountain Energy is a privately-held oil and gas exploration company based in Oklahoma City.

Its officials did not respond to requests for further comment.

Three of Patterson-UTI’s employees were among the victims. Officials have not said who employed the other two.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Chemical Safety Board and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are investigating the accident, Morris said. (Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below