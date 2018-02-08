Stronger economy, pricing lift Old Dominion Freight's net income

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Old Dominion Freight Line Inc reported a higher quarterly net income on Thursday, driven by a strengthening economy and higher prices it charges for the freight it carries because of tightening industry capacity.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company announced fourth-quarter earnings of profit of $197.25 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $68.51 million, or 83 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Wall Street analysts on average expected $1.12 per share. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)