FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economy, higher prices lift profit at trucking firm Old Dominion
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点43分 / 1 天前

Economy, higher prices lift profit at trucking firm Old Dominion

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Old Dominion Freight Line Inc said on Thursday its quarterly net income climbed, driven by a strengthening economy and higher prices it charges for the freight it carries because of tightening industry capacity.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company announced third-quarter earnings per diluted share of $1.24, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

“The strengthening economy supported our third quarter revenue growth, but we also believe that tightening industry capacity and pricing increases accelerated the pace of our revenue growth for September,” David Congdon, Old Dominion Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

The company’s third-quarter revenue was $873 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $855.5 million and earnings per share of $1.16.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below