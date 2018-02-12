Olympics-Medals table on day three

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day three in PyeongChang. Rank Country G S B Total 1. Germany 4 0 1 5 2. Netherlands 2 2 1 5 3. U.S. 2 1 1 4 4. Norway 1 4 3 8 5. Canada 1 4 1 6 6. France 1 0 1 2 7. Austria 1 0 0 1 7=. Sweden 1 0 0 1 7=. South Korea 1 0 0 1 10. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 1 1 2 10=. Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 12. Slovakia 0 1 0 1 13. Finland 0 0 2 2 14. Italy 0 0 1 1 14=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 14 14 14 42 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)