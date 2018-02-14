Olympics-Alpine skiing-American Biesemeyer ruled out of downhill due to injury

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - American Tommy Biesemeyer has been ruled out of the Olympic downhill after suffering an ankle injury during training, the U.S Ski and Snowboard Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Biesemeyer, ranked 40th in the world, was taken by team medical staff to a local clinic where he was treated and released but he will not be able to ski in Thursday’s rescheduled downhill.

The 29-year-old, at his first Olympics, said it was hard to keep a positive outlook.

“I wonder why this happens. It is hard to not think if there is a deeper meaning to it all. You are supposed to be optimistic in times like these and say something like, ‘I will come back stronger than ever’. But I just can’t bring myself to do it,” he said.

“I am honoured to have been named to Team USA and walking in the Opening Ceremony is a moment I’ll never forget,” he added.

Biesemeyer’s place in the American downhill team will be taken by Ryan Cochran-Siegle. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)