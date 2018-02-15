Olympics-Alpine skiing-List of milestones reached by Aksel Lund Svindal

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - With Aksel Lund Svindal’s gold medal in the men’s downhill at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Thursday, several records and milestones were set:

At 35, Svindal became the oldest skier to win an Olympic gold medal in Alpine skiing. Austria’s Mario Matt had been the previous oldest after winning slalom in Sochi four years ago at the age of 34.

Svindal became the first Norwegian to win gold in the men’s downhill. The country had four silver medals in the event prior to Thursday’s race including Svindal’s silver from Vancouver in 2010.

Norway have now won gold medals in each men’s Alpine event.

Svindal becomes just the sixth man to have won multiple Olympic medals in the downhill race. All of them won two medals: Guy Perillat (France), Bernhard Russi (Switzerland) Franck Piccard (France), Lasse Kjus (Norway and Peter Muller (Switzerland).

Svindal becomes the first man to win Olympic gold in both speed events -- downhill and super-G. Austrian woman Michaela Dorfmeister won both races in Turin in 2006.

Svindal became the first man to win three major downhill titles -- he won the World Championships in 2007 and 2013 before these Games. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O‘Brien)