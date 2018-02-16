FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austrian Mayer has lead in men's super-G

Nick Mulvenney

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austrian Matthias Mayer was in gold medal position with a time of one minute, 24.44 seconds after the leading 20 runners had completed the Olympic men’s super-G run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Friday.

Swiss Beat Feuz, bronze medallist in the downhill on Thursday, was in second place after clocking 1:24.57 with Norway’s defending champion Kjetil Jansrud third in a time of 1:24.62.

Americans Ted Ligety, the 2013 world champion, and Andrew Weibrecht, silver medallist in Sochi four years ago, were still to run along with Canadian dark horse Manuel Osborne-Paradis and French dangerman Brice Roger. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

