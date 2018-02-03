FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 3, 2018 / 6:58 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Merryweather wins late call-up to U.S. team

1 分钟阅读

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Alice Merryweather was given a late ticket to the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday as a quota replacement for injured downhiller Steven Nyman on the U.S. Alpine ski team.

Team veteran Nyman, 35, suffered a season-ending knee injury during downhill training last month in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Merryweather, 21, won the women’s downhill gold medal at last year’s FIS Junior World Ski Championships and has been competing in the World Cup this season.

She finished 37th in Saturday’s Garmisch downhill, won by U.S. team mate Lindsey Vonn -- the 80th World Cup win of her career.

Merryweather’s addition brings the U.S. Olympic team up to a record 243 athletes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below