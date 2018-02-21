FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 2:52 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Goggia holds lead in women's downhill after top 20

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Sofia Goggia was leading the Olympic women’s downhill with a time of one minute, 39.22 seconds after the first 20 skiers had completed the run at the Jeongseon Alpine centre on Wednesday.

Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel was in silver medal position in 1:39.31 with American Lindsey Vonn, the 2010 champion, third in 1.39.69.

The remainder of the 39-strong field are outsiders but a shock result cannot be ruled out as Ester Ledecka showed by winning the Pyeongchang super-G in bib 26 at the weekend.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Greg Stutchbury

