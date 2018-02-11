FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 11, 2018 / 11:24 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Women's giant slalom postponed due to high winds in Pyeongchang

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The women’s giant slalom at the Winter Olympics was postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Monday, organisers said.

“Due to strong winds and the weather forecast today’s GS is postponed,” read a statement from the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The first event of the Alpine skiing in Pyeongchang was also postponed from Sunday until Thursday because of high winds at the other venue in Jeongseon.

An announcement on when the giant slalom will be rescheduled will be made later on Monday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below