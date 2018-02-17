FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 3:49 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Defending champion Veith leads women's super-G

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Defending champion Anna Veith of Austria held the lead with a time of one minute 21.12 seconds after the leading 20 runners had completed the Olympic women’s super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday.

Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather was in second place with a time of 1:21.22, while Switzerland’s Lara Gut was one hundredth of a second back in bronze medal position after negotiating the piste in 1.21.23.

American Lindsey Vonn went out first but will not win a medal after making a mistake before the final jump and finishing in 1:21.49.

There are still a few speed specialists in the field who could get into podium positions, especially if conditions change, before the backrunners in the 45-strong field get their chance to enjoy the Olympic experience.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

