PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Arnd Peiffer scored a shock victory in the men’s 10km Olympic biathlon sprint on Sunday with a flawless display of skiing and marksmanship as the pre-race favourites faltered.

Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic won the silver medal and Dominik Windisch of Italy the bronze. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Philip O‘Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)