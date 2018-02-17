FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 17, 2018 / 11:55 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Slovakia's Kuzmina finally gets her gold in mass start win

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - After two silver-medal finishes in the pursuit and individual races, biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia finally got her Olympic gold with a superb shooting performance to win a thrilling women’s 12.5km mass start in a time of 35 minutes 23 seconds on Saturday.

Darya Domracheva of Belarus came in second to secure silver, 18.8 seconds behind the winner, while Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff took the bronze medal, 27.7 seconds after Kuzmina.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below