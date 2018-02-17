Olympics-Biathlon-Slovakia's Kuzmina finally gets her gold in mass start win

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - After two silver-medal finishes in the pursuit and individual races, biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia finally got her Olympic gold with a superb shooting performance to win a thrilling women’s 12.5km mass start in a time of 35 minutes 23 seconds on Saturday.

Darya Domracheva of Belarus came in second to secure silver, 18.8 seconds behind the winner, while Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff took the bronze medal, 27.7 seconds after Kuzmina.