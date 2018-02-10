FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 12:31 PM / in 20 hours

Olympics-Biathlon-On-target Dahlmeier takes gold in women's biathlon sprint

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier put on a superb skiing performance and shot a perfect 10 from 10 to win Olympic gold in the women’s 7.5km biathlon sprint on Saturday, with Norway’s Marte Olsbu taking silver and Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic the bronze.

The 24-year-old Dahlmeier thumped her chest as she glided joyously across the line, winning by 24.2 seconds to add an Olympic victory to her stunning haul of five gold medals from the 2017 World Championships. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)

