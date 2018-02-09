FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
February 9, 2018 / 9:48 AM / a day ago

Kremlin regrets CAS decision to dismiss Russian Olympic appeals

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

CAS issued a statement on the matter earlier on Friday, putting an end to a months-long saga over their Olympic fate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russia regretted the decision and would continue to help Russian athletes defend their rights. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below