FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 13, 2018 / 6:56 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Olympics-Curling-Russian pair claim first mixed doubles curling medal

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The husband and wife team of Aleksandr Krushelnitckiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova claimed the first Olympic medal in curling’s mixed doubles when they won bronze for Olympic Athletes from Russia on Tuesday.

The Russian couple sealed an 8-4 victory over the Norwegian pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten scoring a point in each of the last three ends.

”It’s very important that we are family,“ said Bryzgalova. ”That was very important in order to survive yesterday’s (semi-final) loss.

“Just to come out here today and to make the match that we can be proud about. The fact that we are family helped us a lot.”

Canada face world champions Switzerland later on Tuesday to decide the gold. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below