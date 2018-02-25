FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 2:23 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Curling-Sweden take gold to end Korean fairytale run

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sweden beat South Korea 8-3 to claim their third women’s curling gold medal in four Winter Games on Sunday, ending the ‘Garlic Girls’ fairytale Olympic run that captivated the home nation.

While Sweden confirmed their status as the dominant force in women’s curling, Korea’s silver marked a major Asian breakthrough in the sport with two teams on the podium after Japan defeated Britain on Saturday to take the bronze.

The only previous Asian team to win an Olympic medal were China’s women, who won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

