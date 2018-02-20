FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 11:51 AM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Olympics-Russian curler's second sample tests positive for meldonium

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky’s second sample has tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, the Russian Olympic delegation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, had been under investigation over a suspected anti-doping violation.

The delegation said it could not explain how the substance had ended up in Krushelnitsky’s body and it was launching an investigation into the case. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Moscow bureau; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

