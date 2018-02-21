FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 12:38 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Kremlin says hopes investigation into doping case will clear athlete

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hopes an investigation into the case of a Russian curler who tested positive for doping at the ongoing Winter Olympics would clear the athlete’s name.

A hearing in the case of Alexander Krushelnitsky, who tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, has yet to be scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“Let’s keep up hope that this investigation will help rehabilitate him. For now, a fact is a fact,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a call with reporters.

The Russian Olympic delegation in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has launched an investigation into the case. (Reporting by Max Rodionov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

