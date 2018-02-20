FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 20, 2018 / 4:10 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Figure skating-Papadakis and Cizeron break own world record

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, skating in their first Olympics, on Tuesday broke their own ice dancing world record with a brilliant and lyrical free dance for a record total of 205.28.

The previous record of 203.16 was set by them in January.

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who led in the ice dance after the short programme, set a new world record in the short programme on Monday. (Reporting by Elaine Lies and Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below