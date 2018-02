PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - David Wise of the United States retained his ski halfpipe Olympic gold medal after a scintillating final run on Thursday.

After two mediocre efforts, Wise got it right at the third time of asking, scoring 97.20 in the final round to push compatriot Alex Ferreira (96.40) into second place.

16-year-old New Zealander Nico Porteous claimed the bronze medal with a score of 94.80. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant)