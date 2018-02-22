FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 2:54 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-NZ's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Byron Wells suffered a leg injury in practice for the ski halfpipe final on Thursday and was forced to withdraw.

Wells, who qualified in fourth position, fell during a practice run and received medical treatment before being carried off the pipe.

A New Zealand team spokesman confirmed Wells had suffered a leg injury but said it was too soon to know its severity.

Byron’s brother Beau-James is still competing in the final and produced a score of 87.40 in the first round. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

