February 21, 2018 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Canada's Delbosco suffers broken pelvis after crash

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s Christopher Delbosco suffered a broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured shin after a crash-ridden round of the men’s ski cross heats on Wednesday.

Canadian and French team officials confirmed the injuries to the skiers.

An Austrian team official said Christoph Wahrstoetter had suffered a concussion after colliding with Sweden’s Erik Mobaerg in heat six. There was no news on whether Mobaerg had been injured. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

