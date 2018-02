PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s Brady Leman edged Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger to claim victory in the men’s ski cross final on Wednesday.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Sergey Ridzik and Canada’s Kevin Drury collided in the final but Ridzik was able to get up and continue and crossed the line to take bronze. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)