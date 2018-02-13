FACTBOX-Olympics-Austrian Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Factbox on Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who won his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s Alpine combined event on Tuesday.

Nickname: Mas

Born: March 2, 1989

Disciplines: Giant Slalom, Slalom, Alpine Combined, Downhill, super-G

Coaches: Michael Pircher, Ferdinand Hirscher

Olympic medals: Pyeongchang (gold in alpine combined); Sochi 2014 (silver in slalom)

Hirscher won a sixth consecutive overall World Cup title last year, becoming the first male alpine skier to win the honour six times.

He aims to surpass the record of compatriot Annemarie Moser-Proll who also won six crystal globes.

His tally of 55 World Cup wins is second only to Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s men’s record of 86.

In 2017, he won two gold and one silver at the world championships to match his medal tally from the 2013 and 2015 editions, becoming the first male alpine skier from any nation to win three medals in three consecutive world championships.

He has won 10 World Cup races in slalom and giant slalom this season.

He broke his left ankle in 2017 and was unable to compete for three months. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)