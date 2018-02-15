FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey-South Korean men score first goal of Games

Dan Burns

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - It took the unified Korean women’s ice hockey team 149 minutes and 31 seconds of playing time to get their first Olympic goal. South Korea’s men’s hockey team needed only 7 minutes and 34 seconds to do it.

The Koreans jumped out to a surprise 1-0 lead over a much higher-ranked Czech Republic team with a goal by Cho Minho, assisted by Brock Radunske and Michael Swift, sending the near-capacity crowed at the Gangneung Hockey Centre into delirium.

The Czechs levelled the scores about four minutes later.

Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond

