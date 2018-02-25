FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 7:33 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey-Russian ice hockey gold medallists sing national anthem

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold-medallist ice hockey players sang their national anthem during the medal ceremony on Sunday after victory in the final over Germany, despite competing at the Pyeongchang Winter Games as neutral athletes.

The players sang the anthem over the sound of the Olympic anthem at the Gangneung Hockey Centre arena.

As neutral athletes, they were barred from having their flag raised or anthem played at the medal ceremony. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

