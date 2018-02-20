FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:16 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey-Germany edge out Switzerland to reach quarters

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Yannic Seidenberg scored less than a minute into overtime to propel Germany past Switzerland 2-1 on Tuesday and give them the last spot in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Germany took an early lead on a powerplay goal by Leonhard Pfoderl after Switzerland’s Cody Almond received a five-minute major penalty and one-period suspension for a check to the head.

Switzerland levelled at 1-1 a period later on a goal by Simon Moser and that was how it remained through regulation time.

The Germans will play top-seeded Sweden in the last eight on Wednesday with Switzerland eliminated from the tournament.

Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond

