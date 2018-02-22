FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:19 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey -U.S. women beat Canada in shootout to claim first gold since 1998

Dan Burns

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shootout as the United States beat Canada 3-2 on Thursday to win their first gold medal in women’s Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

The U.S. prevailed 3-2 in the shootout after the teams were tied 2-2 after regulation and a 20-minute overtime period.

It was a classic grudge match between the long-time rivals who are only two countries to have won gold in women’s ice hockey since it debuted at the Olympics in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. (Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond)

